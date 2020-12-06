iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.