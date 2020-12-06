iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 968.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 139,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.48 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

