iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $331.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $331.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

