iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,754.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $154.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

