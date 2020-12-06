KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 309,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

