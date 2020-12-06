KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

