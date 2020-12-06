KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

