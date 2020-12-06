KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Increased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.