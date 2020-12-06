Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $504,506.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,577,060. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

