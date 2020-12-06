Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 254,800 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.93 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

