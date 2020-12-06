Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$65.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.81. The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

