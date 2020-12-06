Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.15.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

LSPD opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.81. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.86.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.