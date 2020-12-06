Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

LUN stock opened at C$10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

