Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LUXAU opened at $10.71 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.

