Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

MMP stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

