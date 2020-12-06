Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

