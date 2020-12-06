MANA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.99.

NYSE:KIM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.