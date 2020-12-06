MANA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NYSE BJ opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,801 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

