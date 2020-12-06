MANA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 165.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

