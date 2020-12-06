Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $216,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $80,841,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.10.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $284.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $287.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

