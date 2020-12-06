Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $265.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $267.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

