Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $51,126.39 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $28.11 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritor by 2,875.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 198,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.