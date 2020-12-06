MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lessened by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $48.47 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

