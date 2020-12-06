Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.
Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
