Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

