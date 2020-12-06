Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

