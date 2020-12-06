Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,218 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth $6,073,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.