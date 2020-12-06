Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Moody’s by 190.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $285.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.88. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

