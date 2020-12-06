National Bank Financial Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.30.

ATD.B stock opened at C$44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$30.40 and a one year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

