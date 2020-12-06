National Bank Financial Raises Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$70.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$52.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.15.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of -93.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.81. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

