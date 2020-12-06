National Bank Financial Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$68.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$66.04 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.96.

BNS opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$81.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$75.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

