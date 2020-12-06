National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$64.22 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

