National Bank Financial Upgrades Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

