NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

