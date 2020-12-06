Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.44 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $2,200,937. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

