Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

NTR stock opened at C$64.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.80 and a 52 week high of C$64.98. The stock has a market cap of C$36.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 387.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

