Partner Communications’ (PTNR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTNR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $790.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 0.77. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

