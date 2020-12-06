Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 199,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

