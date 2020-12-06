Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $114.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

