Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $80.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.