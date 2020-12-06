Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) EVP Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

