ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 318.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $88.51 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.