Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 62,685 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 979.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.