Quantum Capital Management Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 153,655 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,132,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 601,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

