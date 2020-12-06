Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 117.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.