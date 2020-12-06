Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.84 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.85.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

