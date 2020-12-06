Root, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $14.26 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

