Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $417.95 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.98 and a 200-day moving average of $406.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

