Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.36 billion and a PE ratio of 44.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 337.50%.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

