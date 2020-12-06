Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Holdings Cut by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.