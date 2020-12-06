Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Decreased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

